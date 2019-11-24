Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Monday
Green (heel) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Green missed the last two games with the right heel soreness but may be able to return Monday. The 29-year-old's return would be a welcome sight since the Warriors have played the last two games with only eight available players.
