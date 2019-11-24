Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable Monday
Okogie (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Hawks.
Okogie has missed two of the last four games due to left knee soreness, and he continues to battle the injury. The 2019 first-round pick is averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.9 minutes this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Available Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Fills out box score in return•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Cleared to play•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...