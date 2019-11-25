Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will be game-time call
Okafor (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers, Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson reports. Coach Alvin Gentry said he's hopeful that Okafor will be able to take the floor.
Okafor has missed the last six games with a sprained ankle, but it looks as though he'll finally have a realistic chance to return to game action. If that's the case, Okafor would likely come off the bench, though he split time between the first and second units prior to the injury.
