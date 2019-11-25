Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Monday

Love (back) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love has been battling a bruised lower-back for the past week, and it's cost him a pair of games -- most recently, Saturday's win over the Blazers. In that game, the Cavs went with Larry Nance and Tristan Thompson as the starting frontcourt.

