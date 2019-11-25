Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Monday
Love (back) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Love has been battling a bruised lower-back for the past week, and it's cost him a pair of games -- most recently, Saturday's win over the Blazers. In that game, the Cavs went with Larry Nance and Tristan Thompson as the starting frontcourt.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...