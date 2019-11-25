Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Assigned to G League
The Mavericks have assigned Roby to the G League on Monday.
The rookie has yet to make his professional debut with the Mavericks, as this is his fourth assignment to the G League already this season. In five G League games this year, Roby is averaging 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.
