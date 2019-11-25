Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Monday
Love (back) will not play Monday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
While he was initially expected to return, Love is still nursing the bruised lower back that kept him out of Saturday's win over the Trail Blazers, and he'll miss a second consecutive contest. Larry Nance got the start in Love's place Saturday and played a season-high 32 minutes alongside Tristan Thompson.
