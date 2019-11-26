Lakers' Alex Caruso: Receives green light
Caruso (calf) will be available to play Monday against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caruso missed Saturday's game due to right calf soreness, but he'll be available off the bench Monday night. He's averaging 5.4 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 14 games this season.
