76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another triple-double

Simmons scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 14 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 101-96 loss to the Raptors.

The Sixers could have used a better offensive night from their point guard with Joel Embiid somehow getting held without a basket -- Simmons also committed seven turnovers -- but fantasy GMs aren't going to complain about another near triple-double. The 23-year-old now has four double-doubles in the last six games in addition to Friday's triple-double, averaging 11.3 points, 11.0 assists, 8.2 boards and 1.8 steals over that stretch.