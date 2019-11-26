76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another triple-double
Simmons scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 14 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 101-96 loss to the Raptors.
The Sixers could have used a better offensive night from their point guard with Joel Embiid somehow getting held without a basket -- Simmons also committed seven turnovers -- but fantasy GMs aren't going to complain about another near triple-double. The 23-year-old now has four double-doubles in the last six games in addition to Friday's triple-double, averaging 11.3 points, 11.0 assists, 8.2 boards and 1.8 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Puts up triple-double in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Well-rounded line in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts double-double against Cavs•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Efficient in Wednesday's loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills up box score in return•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...