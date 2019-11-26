Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Upgraded to probable
Kleber (knee) is now probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Kleber was added to the injury report Monday and was initially listed as questionable, but it now appears that he'll be able to take the court Tuesday. Expect him to come off the bench if he is ultimately cleared to play.
