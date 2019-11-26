76ers' Zhaire Smith: Returns to G League
Smith was assigned to the G League on Tuesday.
Smith was recalled from Delaware on Sunday and didn't see the court during Monday's loss at Toronto. The 20-year-old hasn't seen NBA action this season, but he's averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in his last five games with the Blue Coats.
