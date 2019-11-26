Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) is doubtful Wednesday against the Spurs.
A strained right hamstring has prevented Napier from playing since Nov. 4, and it's unlikely that he'll make his return Wednesday. Assuming he's out, his next opportunity to play arrives Sunday against the Grizzlies.
