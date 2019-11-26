Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Officially questionable
Love (back) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against Orlando.
Love received treatment instead of taking the floor for practice Tuesday, and he's in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to a back bruise. The team figures to re-evaluate Love Wednesday morning before releasing another update on his availability moving forward.
