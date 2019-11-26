Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis (shoulder) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has been on the Lakers' injury report frequently this season, and despite nursing a lingering shoulder issue, he's played in each of the last six contests. Expect to hear the star's name in the starting lineup for Wednesday's showdown against his former team.
