Cavaliers' John Henson: Ruled out Wednesday
Henson (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
There appeared to be a chance the big man would return Wednesday, but Henson will miss yet another game as he nurses a strained right hamstring. He missed nearly all of last season with a wrist injury and now has appeared in just one game thus far in 2019-20.
