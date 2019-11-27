Play

Cavaliers' John Henson: Ruled out Wednesday

Henson (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

There appeared to be a chance the big man would return Wednesday, but Henson will miss yet another game as he nurses a strained right hamstring. He missed nearly all of last season with a wrist injury and now has appeared in just one game thus far in 2019-20.

