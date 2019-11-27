Bulls' Luke Kornet: Expected to play Wednesday
Kornet (nose) was upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game at Golden State.
Kornet was previously considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, but it appears he'll return to action after undergoing surgery surgery on his nose Nov. 18. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch the previous three games prior to the procedure, so he may not be returning to a role in the rotation.
