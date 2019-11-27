Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Cleared to play

Bembry (hip) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks.

Despite a bruised right hip, Bembry will see the court Wednesday. Over the past five games, he's averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals across 25.0 minutes.

