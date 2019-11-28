Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable

Green (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green, who's missed the past three games due to right heel soreness, is trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. While not definite, it makes Green a more sure option in DFS lineups. Through 10 games, the star center's averaging 8.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes.