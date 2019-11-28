Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable
Green (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green, who's missed the past three games due to right heel soreness, is trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. While not definite, it makes Green a more sure option in DFS lineups. Through 10 games, the star center's averaging 8.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.