Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Available Wednesday
Okogie (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Okogie was considered probable with minor knee soreness, so it's not a major surprise he's playing Wednesday. The 21-year-old is averaging 21.7 minutes over his last three games while battling the knee issue, a bit below his season average.
