Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Wednesday

Green (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against Chicago, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green will assume point guard duties in place of Ky Bowman. Green's struggled mightily this year without a healthy Steph Curry (hand) or Klay Thompson (knee). Through 10 games, he's putting up 8.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three in 29.6 minutes.