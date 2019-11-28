Spurs' Rudy Gay: Double-doubles off bench
Gay accrued 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes Wednesday against Minnesota.
Though Gay wasn't able to get his shot from three, he managed to drop his third double-double of the season while finishing with a team-leading plus-13 net rating. The veteran forward's provided a steady presence off the Spurs bench while his averages of 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22.6 minutes make him a reasonable asset in deeper season-long leagues.
