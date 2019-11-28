Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in victory

James contributed 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over New Orleans.

James registered his 14th double-double of the season while topping 50 percent from the field for the third-straight game. The only facet of the game in which James fails to return star-level value is from the line. He's shooting just 67.6 percent on 6.0 attempts per game, well below his career-long 73.5 percent mark.