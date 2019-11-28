Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in victory
James contributed 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over New Orleans.
James registered his 14th double-double of the season while topping 50 percent from the field for the third-straight game. The only facet of the game in which James fails to return star-level value is from the line. He's shooting just 67.6 percent on 6.0 attempts per game, well below his career-long 73.5 percent mark.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Massive double-double in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Hits 30-point plateau•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Dishes out 14 assists•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Posts triple-double against Thunder•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Dominates from distance Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Carries load with 29 points•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.