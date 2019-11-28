Donta Hall: Double-doubles in win
Hall accounted for 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FT0, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes Wednesday against Erie.
Hall generated his second-straight double-double as he continues to anchor the Drive's frontline. The Alabama product's shooting a ridiculous 66.7 percent from the field over his first 10 G-League games and has helped lead Grand Rapids to a 7-3 overall record.
