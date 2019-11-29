Jerome (ankle) won't play Friday against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Jerome has missed the entire season up until this point with a right ankle sprain, but he played 12 minutes in the G League on Tuesday, which signals that he could be nearing a return. He'll miss at least one more game, and he isn't guaranteed to be a contributor for the Suns even when he's healthy. The 22-year-old's next chance to make his season debut will come Monday against Charlotte.