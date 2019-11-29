Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as probable
Davis (shoulder) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Wizards.
Davis is coming off a 41-point effort Wednesday and evidently may have picked up a shoulder injury in the process. The forward certainly doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Friday's contest.
