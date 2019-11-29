Alexander tallied 14 points (4-5 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block during Wednesday's G League loss against Texas.

It was another double-double performance for the forward, as the Tennessee product totaled double figures offensively while leading the team with 10 rebounds over 31 minutes of action. Over nine G League starts so far, Alexander is averaging 11.6 points and 11.1 rebounds.