Play

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Coming off bench Friday

Poeltl will come off the bench Friday against the Clippers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Rudy Gay will get the nod over Poeltl. In 14 games coming off the bench this season, he's averaged 5.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories