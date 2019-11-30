Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play
Anderson (heel) is available Friday against the Jazz.
As expected, Anderson will see the court despite right heel soreness. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.4 minutes.
