Suns' Devin Booker: Dishes out eight dimes
Booker had 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), eight assists, five boards and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 120-113 defeat against the Mavericks.
Booker has improved as a passer of late, registering at least seven assists in five of his last six games. This can be related with the fact Ricky Rubio has missed four of Phoenix's last seven contests but even in this scenario, Booker continues to score with ease. He should remain as Phoenix's clear go-to guy on offense while taking a bit more of playmaking responsibility ahead of Monday's road matchup at Charlotte.
