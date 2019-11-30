Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Assigned to G-League
Sumner (hand) was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Saturday.
Sumner will participate in the Mad Ants' practices until Wednesday as part of his rehab process, presumably being recalled later in the week by the Pacers if all goes well. This is a good step in his recovery as it appears his return to game action is looming.
