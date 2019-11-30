Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable Sunday
Kuzma is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks due to a mild left ankle sprain, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Kuzma has been healthy since missing the first four games of the year, but his status for Sunday is in jeopardy. More information on his availability may arrive following the Lakers' morning shootaround.
