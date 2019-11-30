Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Doubtful Sunday
Lowry (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz.
There was some hope that Lowry could be back Sunday, but that's unlikely. Assuming he remains sidelined, his next opportunity to take the court would arrive Tuesday against the Heat.
