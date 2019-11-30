Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable Sunday

Ibaka (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz.

A sprained right ankle has kept Ibaka out since Nov. 10, but there's a decent shot he makes his return Sunday. More information on his status may arrive following the Raptors' morning shootaround. If he's cleared to play, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit, though he's averaging just 22.9 minutes on the year.