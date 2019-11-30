Play

Reddish (wrist) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Rockets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

It seems Reddish's sprained left wrist is giving him more pain than expected. Assuming he ends up sidelined, DeAndre' Bembry, Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner could see more action.

