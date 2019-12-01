76ers' Shake Milton: Returns to action
Milton (illness) posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes in Friday's win over Westchester.
Despite coming off the bench Friday, Milton made a big impact on the scoreboard. Over two G League games, the 23-year-old is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
