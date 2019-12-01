Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Sunday
Valanciunas (illness) won't play Sunday against Minnesota, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Valanciunas has come down with the bug and, as a result, won't be available Sunday. Brandon Clarke and Bruno Caboclo could likely see increased run in the absence of Valanciunas on Sunday.
