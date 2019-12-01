Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Returns from G League
Swanigan was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Swanigan was sent back to Stockton following Saturday's game against Denver but won't actually end up making the return trip to the G League. The 22-year-old has played in four games for the Kings this season, but his last appearance came Nov. 3.
