Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room
Smart departed Sunday's game against the Knicks after attempting to draw a charge on Kevin Knox, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
Smart took contact to the chest area on a drive by Knox, and he appeared to be favoring his left side after falling to the floor. Smart remained down for a few moments before he returned to his feet and was helped to the locker room. It's unclear if he'll return to the game, but given his Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Celtics opt to play if safe.
More News
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...