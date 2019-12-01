Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room

Smart departed Sunday's game against the Knicks after attempting to draw a charge on Kevin Knox, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Smart took contact to the chest area on a drive by Knox, and he appeared to be favoring his left side after falling to the floor. Smart remained down for a few moments before he returned to his feet and was helped to the locker room. It's unclear if he'll return to the game, but given his Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Celtics opt to play if safe.