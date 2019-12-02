Crowder had 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win at Minnesota.

Crowder has scored in double digits in four of his last six games, but he also does a good job in peripheral stats such as rebounds and assists. He is never going to be much of a scoring threat, but he contributes steadily on both ends of the court to be rostered in most formats.