Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Posts double-double
Crowder had 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win at Minnesota.
Crowder has scored in double digits in four of his last six games, but he also does a good job in peripheral stats such as rebounds and assists. He is never going to be much of a scoring threat, but he contributes steadily on both ends of the court to be rostered in most formats.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Double-double, four dimes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Posts double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Fills it up in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Probable with back soreness•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...