Dragic is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a right groin strain.

Dragic apparently tweaked his groin during Sunday's win over the Nets, and the Heat will play it safe and keep him sidelined for the first half of their upcoming back-to-back set. Kendrick Nunn and Justice Winslow should handle the majority of point guard duties in Dragic's absence.

