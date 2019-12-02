Heat's Goran Dragic: Listed as out Tuesday
Dragic is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a right groin strain.
Dragic apparently tweaked his groin during Sunday's win over the Nets, and the Heat will play it safe and keep him sidelined for the first half of their upcoming back-to-back set. Kendrick Nunn and Justice Winslow should handle the majority of point guard duties in Dragic's absence.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...