Heat's Goran Dragic: Will not play Wednesday
Dragic (groin) will not participate in Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After initially being declared out for just Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Dragic will miss both games of the back-to-back. Although the Slovenian guard has started in just one of the 18 games he has played in, he is averaging a substantial 28.7 minutes per game. Look for Justise Winslow and Kendrick Nunn to pick up the majority of the minutes vacated by Dragic.
