Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will return Tuesday
Lowry (thumb) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Miami, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Lowry has been given the green light to return Tuesday, and he'll slot right back into the starting lineup. Normal Powell is likely to move back to a bench role, considering Fred VanVleet's solid play of late (21.0 ppg, 7.3 apg and 3.5 rpg). Even with Lowry's lengthy absence, he won't be on any kind of minutes limit, per Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan.
