Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Remains out Wednesday
Coach Jim Boylen said Hutchison (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Hutchison is battling a sprained right shoulder and will miss a third straight game as a result. The 23-year-old is scheduled to undergo a follow-up MRI on Wednesday, after which an updated timetable for his return should emerge. Kris Dunn and Shaquille Harrison should benefit from increased run in Hutchison's absence.
