Heat's KZ Okpala: Remains sidelined
Okpala (Achilles) will not play Wednesday against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Okpala will remain sidelined as he continues to battle an Achilles injury that has kept him out since Oct. 27. Even when healthy, he likely won't factor heavily into Miami's rotation.
