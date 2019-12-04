Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Assigned to G League
Brazdeikis was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
The rookie has found some NBA run, appearing in six games and totaling 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block across 42 minutes. The organization will opt to get him some more run in the G league.
