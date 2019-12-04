Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Off injury report

Kidd-Gilchrist (calf) doesn't appear on the Hornets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Kidd-Gilchrist was listed as doubtful with the calf injury ahead of Monday's 109-104 loss to Suns and ultimately didn't play. His absence from the injury report implies he's healthy again, but the veteran forward will likely remain on the outside of the rotation. He's appeared in just two of the Hornets' 22 games this season.