Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Off injury report
Kidd-Gilchrist (calf) doesn't appear on the Hornets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Kidd-Gilchrist was listed as doubtful with the calf injury ahead of Monday's 109-104 loss to Suns and ultimately didn't play. His absence from the injury report implies he's healthy again, but the veteran forward will likely remain on the outside of the rotation. He's appeared in just two of the Hornets' 22 games this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Now listed as doubtful•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Upgraded to questionable Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Doubtful Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Good to go•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable with migraine•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.