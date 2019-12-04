Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Wednesday
Anderson (heel) will not play Wednesday against the Bulls, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
A heel injury will keep Anderson on the sidelines for the fourth time in five games. In his absence, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill should continue to benefit from increased run.
