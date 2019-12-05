Play

Okogie will start Wednesday's game against Dallas.

Okogie will make his first appearance in the starting lineup since November 11th's game against Detroit. In two starts this year, the second-year pro's totaled nine points and eight rebounds in 45 minutes. While the totlas aren't impressive, there's a good chance that Okogie will be given ample opportunity to assert his defensive skills in a matchup with Luca Doncic.

More News
Our Latest Stories