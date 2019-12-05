Okogie will start Wednesday's game against Dallas.

Okogie will make his first appearance in the starting lineup since November 11th's game against Detroit. In two starts this year, the second-year pro's totaled nine points and eight rebounds in 45 minutes. While the totlas aren't impressive, there's a good chance that Okogie will be given ample opportunity to assert his defensive skills in a matchup with Luca Doncic.