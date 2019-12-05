Lakers' LeBron James: Dishes out 12 assists in win

James had 20 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 win at Utah.

James secured his 17th double-double of the season with another stellar passing performance, as the small forward notched double-digit assists for the fourth time in his last six games. James has been thriving on both ends of the court this season and he is doing a great job of sharing the basketball around, as evidenced by the fact he averages 10.8 assists per game. He should remain as an elite fantasy asset ahead of Friday's road matchup at Portland.