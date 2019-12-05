Carter recorded 16 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds and four blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over Memphis.

Carter provided his 12th double-double of the season while generating a season-best four swats in a tough matchup with Jonas Valanciunas. The second-year center's providing solid value for fantasy owners as he's nearing a double-double on average through 22 games. That said, the fact that he's averaging just 0.9 blocks per game is a bit worrying as Carter was expected to eclipse his average of 1.3 blocks from last year.