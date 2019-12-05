Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Considered questionable

Aldridge (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Aldridge is nursing a right thigh injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two games. He'll likely test the issue out during Friday's pregame warmups before his status is determined. Should Aldridge remain sidelined, both Jakob Poeltl and Rudy Gay would likely remain in the starting lineup.